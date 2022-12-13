We need to talk about the peculiar world of performative Instagram parenting.

I am approximately two months shy of becoming a mum, and as a newbie to this world, I've noticed something peculiar. Instagram 'staging' has taken over the world of pregnancy.
There's no denying we live our lives on social media, and I've entered the parenting sphere at a time when that reality has been well and truly ingrained. In 2022, it runs like clockwork.
First, it's the pregnancy announcement.
The trends right now appear to be Instagram compilation videos of people telling their loved ones, posing with the ultrasound pic (this was me), or staging a cute photo 'scene' - think a toddler in a 'promoted to big brother' shirt, or a lineup of shoes featuring some itty-bitty baby booties.
While you're here, watch the horoscopes as new mums. Post continues below.