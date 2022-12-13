We need to talk about the peculiar world of performative Instagram parenting.

They're all carefully thought out and curated for the feed, and that's only the start.

This idea of parenting for the gram became more obvious to me when the women in the Facebook group I joined for other mums due around the same time as me started posting about their baby showers.

Suddenly, pictures of women posing under balloon arches with a beautiful cake on one side and stacked blocks on the other spelling out 'baby' filled my feed. The pictures were gorgeous, of course, but looked like mirror images of each other; all designed to create the perfect snap. The same snap.

That's when I realised.

That set up - the balloons, the cake, and the blocks - that was purely for Instagram.

Sure, the food, the table decorations, and even those monogrammed cookies with 'Baby *insert last name*' are for loved ones on the day. But the staged (and expensive) Instagram-friendly corner? That's for social media.

As the home stretch to pushing out this baby nears, I've noticed it happening again. The women in my Facebook group are discussing 'coming home' outfits.

What they're talking about is the outfit they are going to dress their baby in for their 'announcement' pic.

For many, it'll be paired with their baby's name printed in advance on a light wooden background.

Here's an example from The Bachelor's Tara Pavlovic, who gave birth in September: