Just all the best Twitter reactions to Instagram being down for almost a FULL HOUR.

UM.

Guys.

Instagram just went down for almost a full hour and the world was plunged into darkness. Filter-less, selfie-less, darkness.

Influencers wept, aesthetically-pleasing food went uneaten, and Twitter was, suitably, awash with hilarious tweets.

Because how, on earth, are we supposed to carry on living our lives in 2018 without… Instagram?

I dread to even think of it.

via GIPHY

Thankfully, it’s all over now – we made it through together.

Here are some of the best reactions to the entire unnerving experience that we hope and pray never happens again: