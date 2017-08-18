What your Instagram feed can reveal about your mental health.

If you are experiencing depression, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. Help is available 24/7.

The connection between social media and mental health isn’t generally seen as a positive one. Just this May a survey found Instagram to be contributing to anxiety, depression, bullying and fear of missing out in young users.

But research out of the US suggests that the image-sharing platform could, in fact, be a useful tool for identifying if someone is struggling with their mental health.

In a study published in the journal EPJ Data Science, researchers from Harvard University and the University of Vermont suggested that it’s possible to identify a user with a history of depression by analysing their Instagram feed.

The team used machine-learning tools and image processing to examine 44,000 photographs posted by 166 study participants. These 166 people were either clinically ‘healthy’ or had received a diagnosis of depression in the past.

In doing so, researchers found that a number of revealing traits tended to be shared by the latter.