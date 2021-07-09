5 microaggressions I experience as an Aboriginal woman. Including ones you might've said.

It’s Sunday, July 4, 2021.

I’ve just finished work for the day and I'm headed to the local shopping centre. I’m starting a new fitness challenge tomorrow so I’ve decided to spoil myself with new running shoes.

As I enter the sports store, in the space of what feels like two minutes, I experience not one, not two, but three microaggressions: the sales assistant does not leave me out of her sight, she goes on to assume I can't afford the shoes I’m looking at; then the security guard checks my bag and nobody else's after me.

How do I know? I stood outside the store and watched. You bet they didn’t get my hard-earned dollars. All of this on the first day of NAIDOC.

Watch: Indigenous Lives Matter. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

At their core, microaggressions are small acts of prejudice, intentional or not, that are directed at someone within a marginalised group. They can be racial, environmental, involve sexual orientation, disability, gender and/or age.

As an Aboriginal and Indian woman, people constantly assume that I can’t afford to buy the products on offer, that I might steal something or that I don’t belong in Australia.

Microaggressions are cumulative and each one I experienced on Sunday was like an arrow piercing through my heart and into my spirit. After years of experiencing racism, the three microaggressions in a row represented the straw that broke the camel’s back.

I know I am a strong woman.

I know that I have a positive mindset and I know when I really set my mind to something I achieve my goals.

But in that moment, the strength and positive mindset disappeared.

All I can say is, thank goodness for the new challenge I’m doing. The outdoor exercise has meant that I momentarily feel happiness and for the first time in my life I am seriously thinking about getting counselling.