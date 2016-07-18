Kate Upton is an adult and uses the Squatty Potty.

Poop.
Poo. Faeces. Doo doo. Number two. Bombing the porcelain sea.
Whatever you want to call it, it’s not a very nice topic. And to be certain, not one that I thought I would be discussing with the general public. But something is happening in the world of twistin’ out a nine coiler, and I’m not entirely cool with it.
The Poop Saga, as it shall forever be known, started with Kate Upton. (There’s something I never thought I’d say…)
I was absent-mindedly scrolling through my Insta feed yesterday when an odd shot stopped me. It was from the account of the glorious, heavenly, boobs-in-zero-gravity goddess Kate Upton. The photo was a close up of what looked like a pool toy, with her initials on it.
Hum, I thought to myself. What on earth is that? Some kind of bust-boosting device? I better take a better look.
“First monogrammed gift,” she wrote, “#squattypotty #bestgift@doubleyousquared @squattypotty”
#SquattyPotty?
Squatty…potty?
Within seconds I was on the official Squatty Potty website, and I sat there for a good few minutes digesting (ugh, totally the wrong word to use) the information in front of me.
“Hi, we are the Edwards family,” read the home page.