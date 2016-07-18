Kate Upton is an adult and uses the Squatty Potty.

“We are the designers and creators of Squatty Potty® toilet stools and the owners of Squatty Potty LLC. We operate our small family business out of beautiful Saint George, Utah.”

Uh huh, yes. So far, so good.

“We have always been a very health conscious family, but after a few years of some colon issues we were seeking a natural and inexpensive solution that would help correct and heal the problems we were experiencing. That’s when we found a wonderful and simple solution…. “Squatting!””

Wait. What?

Ok, I’m going to be very honest with you. I actually cannot tell if I’m the victim of a very large, very elaborate trolling prank, or if this is legit.

Remember a few months back, when that wildly disturbing video of a unicorn doing a large rainbow soft-serve poop went viral? And how we all laughed and laughed and continued defecating in the same way we’ve been taught to do for hundreds of years?

Yeah. Well. That video was an actual advertisement for an actual product, called The Squatty Potty.

Maybe this video will jog your memory…. (Post continues after video)

I am torn between being completely disgusted and endlessly intrigued by this product. I mean, as much as I don’t need another facet of my bodily functions to be drawn into question – I’m still reeling from the Neti Pot nasal cleanser – I can’t help but wonder.

Have we indeed being pooping wrong this whole time? And would I ever follow the beautiful goddess Kate Upton down the path of faecal experimentation? And more importantly again- then share that with my followers?

I jumped back onto the Squatty Potty website to try and understand what the flippin’ heck was going on. And let me tell you, it’s quite a journey. I mean, once you get past the uncontrollable shaking of your head and saying ‘No no no no no no no’, there’s actually a lot to learn.