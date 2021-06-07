"We lived 30 years as fraternal twins. Then, two weeks ago, we took a test."

It all began a few months ago.

There's a series in the Good Weekend called 'The Two Of Us'.

It tells the story of a unique relationship, from spouses to co-workers to siblings. And towards the end of March, we were in it.

We know. We know.

"You're not even interesting!" you cry.

"No one cares about your story," you prepare to type and look that's not really the point of this article but please go ahead.

The first sentence read: "Fraternal twins Jessie and Clare Stephens, 30, started writing a blog together at university and have worked at media group Mamamia since 2015."