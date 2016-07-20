Identical twins from Queensland speak in unison in weirdest TV interview ever.

Being twins is one thing, but speaking in sync, well that’s a whole other ball game.

This pair of Aussie identical twins have left viewers around the world stunned after they spoke in unison for a full four-minute live TV interview.

Brisbane sisters Paula and Bridgette Powers claim to have never spent more than 10 minutes apart, let alone a day, and told Good Morning Britain their manner of speaking “just happens automatically”.

The 42-year-olds shot down accusations they prepared their answers.

“We don’t know how it happens. Some people go, ‘do you rehearse a conversation?’ And we say ‘no, how can you rehearse a conversation?’ It’s a bit stupid.”

This is by no means the first time that Bridgette and Paula have snagged the attention of the internet. You might well recall this viral clip from a 2014 episode of Insight on SBS.

However this is the first time the pair have been captured speaking in unison for four minutes straight in a live interview.

Show co-host Piers Morgan can hardly contain himself from the get-go, and likens the two to characters out of Star Trek.

“How can you keep a straight face? This is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen,” Morgan said.

And we’ve got to admit, they do speak rather robotically. Or perhaps that’s just how we’d all sound if we learned to articulate ultra carefully. But the pair even giggle in unison and in exactly the same way. PLEASE EXPLAIN.

Probed on their love lives, Paula and Bridgette declare they are “very, very busy” with their work running Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue.