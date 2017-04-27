From Shania to Dido: Here's where all your favourite '90s pop icons are now.

Oh, the ’90s.

It was a heady, heady time of hot halter tops, rhinestones and women singing their souls out on commercial pop television. It was the best of times, it was the worst seriously, the best of times.

Now, almost three decades on, we take a look back at six of the most iconic ’90s popstars and try to figure out where they are now.

Leann Rimes

Breaking into the music industry when she was just 14 years old, Leann Rimes not only topped the Billboard charts throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits like 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' but also tried her hand at acting, appearing in Days of our Lives, American Dreams, and more recently, Anger Management.

In 2017, Rimes is out touring her latest album, Remnants, and recently celebrated her six-year wedding anniversary to actor and father-of-two Eddie Cibriani.

Dido