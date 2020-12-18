Andrea was a wealthy, successful, loving mother. At 40, she became addicted to ice.

She managed to wean herself off the drugs, but the effects are lifelong.

"It eats away at your organs, your central nervous system, and your neurological pathways. My kidneys have been affected, I have heart problems now. I have memory issues and I still slur when I get tired," the now 50-year-old told Mamamia.

"I have had a lot of CAT scans of my brain and they've told me I have areas that are black now. They're no longer lit up with neurological pathways. When I was recovering my daughter said, 'Mum, it's like your a kid again, you don't remember what you like or what you want'. I had to recreate myself and there are certain parts of my memory I will never recover.

"It's something I have to live with for the rest of my life. All because I picked up a little glass pipe that you smoke and thought, oh this can't be that bad? And that's on a lack of education," she said.

Crystal methamphetamine (ice) use in Australia.

As Andrea knows all too well, ice doesn't discriminate. Lawyers, CEOs, police officers, teachers, teenagers, stay-at-home mums - people from all walks of life have fallen prey to this drug.

It's not called ice on the street. It's called things like 'rock', 'tina', 'strawberry quick' or 'fire' and it comes in all different colours and forms.

As Andrea explains, "people often don't even realise what they're embarking on. I didn't. I had no idea of the compound or mixture of what I was putting in my body and what it was about to do to my life."

The 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey found that 5.8 per cent or 1.2 million Australians over the age of 14 have used methamphetamine (including ice, speed or base), and 1.3 per cent reported recent use (in the past 12 months).

The study suggested that it was difficult to determine whether methamphetamine use had increased in recent years, but according to Andrea, who now runs Australian Anti-Ice Campaign (AAIC), "the problem is not going away it's increasing, and we're heading for a unique catastrophe."

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission's 2020 National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program, shows that methamphetamine remains the most consumed illicit drug in Australia, and while usage decreased over the past year in city areas, it increased in regional areas exponentially.

One of the reasons ice is so hard to kick as an addiction is because, as Andrea explained to Mamamia, it takes 12-18 months for the brain to repair itself from the damage of ice enough to balance the chemicals in your brain.

"But a lot of people relapse before that because they're still confused, depressed and suicidal. That's why it's so hard, and the majority of people don't come off it," she said. "It's the hardest thing I've ever done in my life."