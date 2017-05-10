When Ian Thorpe "pecked" his boyfriend in a car, the driver told him to get out.

Australian swim champion and Olympic gold medalist Ian Thorpe has spoken about the homophobia he’s faced since coming out as gay in 2014.

“It’s weird, because you have to think about; ‘Do we hold hands or not?'” the 34-year-old, who has 22 World Records, told the ABC’s Anh’s Brush With Fame this evening.

“And we should be holding hands. But, you know, there is still homophobia out there.”

Watch: It’s time Australia legalised marriage equality. (Post continues.)

Thorpe spoke about the last time he experienced blatant homophobia.

“I pecked my boyfriend in the back of a car and I was told to show some respect. [The driver said] ‘That’s disgusting. I don’t want you in my car. You should get out.'”

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to be in your car. Drop me off here’.