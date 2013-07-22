Why are we letting teenage girls pay money to see this group?

By TARA LEE

On a Saturday night last month, I begrudgingly took my 16-year-old daughter to see the Janoskians at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. It was the last night on their world tour.

The Janoskians are a group of five Australian teenagers who perform pranks. They became big on You Tube and shot to internet fame, having since released a couple of singles. The world’s general view of them is that they’re immature, harmless fun.

Beforehand, I was well aware of what I was getting myself into – or so I thought. I expected gross pranks, silly skits, stunts where they harm each other or themselves. I even expected the miming, having taken my daughter to the signing of their first single and finding it strange how in the hours we were there, they never sang an actual song. They are “entertainers” and make it well known they are “not a boy band”.

I expected swearing, albeit still found it a little shocking when they came out and said to their audience “girls, shut the f*ck up!” — and warned parents there would be quite a lot of swearing and said that if we didn’t like it we could get our kid and “f*ck off”.

But it wasn’t any of those things that had me wondering what I wasted my money on.

It was the bewilderment of how the theatre, the promoter and the act itself thought it was okay to be so utterly degrading to teenage girls who were there watching an underage show.

The pathetic oops-left-my-mic-on-backstage joke about someone with big tits in the front row, barely touched the surface. At Q&A time, when asked about what their favourite body part was, one boy said that while he liked a good tit, he preferred arse and commented on how many great arses there were at the meet and greet.

Then it progressed to how the Sydney girls were sexy bitches, corrected by another on-stage star to “sexy SLUTS”. This prompted cheers from the audience, who seemed to think this was a good thing.

In one game the Janoskians called “paper, scissors, cock”, one of the boys warned the crowd, “if I get hit in the balls I can’t get you pregnant.” As if getting teenage girls pregnant was what the girls wanted and a positive thing.

The so-called stars also commented on how Sydney girls were the horniest before asking “do I make you wet?” to huge applause, before spraying the crowd with water. This coming from an almost 20-year-old man to young teenage girls.

When one young girl was called up onstage for a game and she couldn’t think of a good question, they suggested she ask one of the boys, “how big is your dick?” to which he replied, “you’ll find out tonight”.

Again, this was said to an underage girl.

This was at an all ages show, where there were not only young teenagers but even younger children. I saw one boy who must have been about 10-years-old. I shudder to think that these boys were his role models.

The girls cheered as the boys treated them like pieces of meat and made sexually explicit comments at them. If it wasn’t bad enough that the boys showed no talent and appeared to make little effort (they rehearsed? Really?), they then had hundreds of girls leaving that theatre, acting grateful for the wonderment they had beheld.