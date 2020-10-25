"I’m not sure why I never got around to having you." A letter to the baby I dreamed of but never had.

Dear Emma/Elle:

You’re my biggest regret. Not having you was a mistake. When I was younger, I dreamed of holding you in my arms — I imagined you with a twin brother. Always twins. Girl and a boy. My paternal grandmother had two sets. I was confident I would too.

Emma or Elle? I like them both equally, a languid roll off the tongue. Emma, look over here! Elle — or maybe Ellie until you’re a teenager and insist on Elle — do you want to wear your purple boots today? I would have decided once you were swaddled in my arms, once I looked into your eyes, glanced at those perfectly bowed lips.

Your lips would have been full and lovely and pink, unlike my tragically paper thin ones. I wanted that for you.

I’m not sure what happened, why I never got around to having you.

Seems like everything else I wanted I willed into existence. Houses, cars, jobs.

It’s like you slipped to the bottom of my ‘to do’ list and then just fell off completely.

On my bad days, I think I was too busy being a party girl, wasting my life away with happy hours, men who didn’t reciprocate my love, and bottomless margaritas. Why wallow in that pit though, right?

On my better days, I think it just wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t God’s will.

That’s kind of a cop out though. Reality feels like I just got too busy — reached for different things. My twenties may have been about partying, but my thirties were about making money and surviving.