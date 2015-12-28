"I'm a smart woman and I got catfished."

I wasn’t going to write about this.

While I’m an open book on my blog (and even more so in life), there are certain aspects of my personal life that I tend to keep semi-private.

It’s done not so much to protect me –because I’ll post just about anything that has to do with me – but to protect *other* people I might be writing about.

As a Single Lady, the dating world gives me PLENTY of writing material, but my blog is easily accessible and I don’t need to be known as the girl who talks about every single experience and encounter with men.

The first time I gave a guy my full name, he Googled me WHILE WE WERE TALKING (#awkward) and immediately said:

“An article about dick pics just came up; is that you?”

Yes. Yes it is.

So with that in mind, I talk about dating (online and the real-life variety) in a very broad and general sense and without getting into specifics about people, conversations or scenarios.

But I’m gonna just come out and say it: that rule is going out the window today cause I was frickin’ Catfished.

I hope I don’t need to explain what Catfishing is, but in the event you don’t know what it means – here’s the definition, courtesy of Urban Dictionary:

You also may know there’s an entire MTV show based around this concept, and yes:

I watch it.

I actually happen to love it.

I watch every episode thinking, how can these people be so dumb and fall for this?

Watch the makers of Catfish discuss the movie that inspired the TV series. Post continues after video.

Here’s the deal: I’ve got the online dating apps. I’m not ashamed. A few months ago I bit the bullet and downloaded a few ‘just to check them out’ and figured it couldn’t hurt to see what was out there considering we’re all a bunch of antisocial trolls now who don’t speak to other humans when we’re out in public.