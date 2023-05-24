Is everyone you know exhausted? This is why.

2023 is being dubbed the year of 'hyper fatigue'. It's a term that's attempting to capture the sweeping feeling of enervation driven by living in a post-pandemic, current-cost-of-living crisis, pre-climate-collapse world.

Hyper fatigue speaks to a slump in our collective wellbeing as the political, social, and economic environments around so many of us seem to be steadily sliding into an irreparable, catastrophic state.

Put simply, we all just seem to be very fucking tired because the world is quite bad.

A new global market trends report from research company, Mintel, claims hyper-fatigue will be one of the biggest consumer trends of the year, saying that people are experiencing the after-effects of "uncertainty, stress, financial issues, and major life shifts".

The Mintel report included a stress and wellbeing survey that found that 22 per cent of American consumers have experienced mental exhaustion and 20 per cent have experienced burnout in the past year.

While it may be difficult to quantify hyper fatigue, there are indicators from mental health studies that allow us to gauge the hyper fatigue crisis – reports that let us read the room, so to speak.

What's happening with our mental health after COVID-19?

Scarlett Smout, a research program officer and PhD candidate at the University of Sydney's Matilda Centre, told Mamamia that the world is undeniably in the midst of a mental health crisis, with the aftershocks of the pandemic and the uncertainty of the future having broad and devastating effects on our wellbeing.

Smout explains that, following major global events, mental health effects tend to be seen for years afterwards.

"We know from previous economic crises around the world, such as the global financial crisis, the long tail impacts on mental health continue, long after the acute impacts of the crisis."