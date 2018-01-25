Humidity is the most evil of all weather conditions and here's why.

There’s nothing worse than humidity. Not minus-20 degree snow storms. Piece of cake – I was born in one. Not beating rain, not 40 degree heatwaves with hot wind melting your skin like a full-blast hairdryer in the face.

Nope, humidity is pure evil. When the clouds roll out on a summer day, I know we are entering Satan’s kingdom.

First, you sweat. You sweat bloody constantly. The tiniest exertion results in a sheen of full body moisture. If you do anything other than lie extremely still in front of a blasting Kmart fan, you will sweat. Changing channels on the TV? Breaking into a sweat. Bringing a cup of water to your dehydrated lips like an ailing Donald Trump? Sweat.

No matter how much you drink, you will be parched anyway. The water will just keep leaking out of your pores. You put it in, it comes back out. You are a human fountain.

You cannot cool down – literally. The air is too wet to wick away sweat, interrupting the body’s cooling process. You are sweating for NO REASON. It’s useless sweat. Useless, stinky sweat. Your fan is also useless. It’s just blowing heavy, wet air around.