There is a modern-day answer to the 'Alpha' male, and we like him. A lot.

Have you ever wondered why you can’t stop thinking about Hugh Jackman? Sure, he’s Wolverine and there’s something about those side burns and the razor-sharp hands. He could rescue you and cut open a pasta packet in one fell swoop.

But, the thing that makes Hugh Jackman special, really, has nothing to do with his biceps or ab definition (but have you seen his biceps and ab definition). No, it’s because he’s the embodiment of a new breed of man called the ‘Alta male’.

Let me introduce this type of man to you. He is friendly, intelligent and caring. (As well as little bit hot.)

(Just for the record, we've always considered Hugh Jackman to be a slightly more evolved human being. We were onto him from the start.)

Earlier this year footage emerged of Hugh Jackman saving his son's life in wild surf. Article continues after this video.