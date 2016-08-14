People are furious with Hugh Grant after he reacted to a photo of Renee Zellweger.

Hugh Grant has been many things over the years.

Whether it’s a leading romantic man or *that* guy in the back of a car.

But, his latest stunt has left people calling him an “asshole” and completely typical of Hugh Grant.

Appearing on the Watch What Happens Live! show on Thursday night, the actor was asked a series of questions on his former female co-stars.

With the little bobble heads of Drew Barrymore, Julia Roberts, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Renee Zellweger, and Sarah Jessica-Parker, Grant was first asked who makes the most effort to keep in touch with him.

“Uhh,” he inititally stumbles. “None, they all hate me, I think.”

Inititally you’re thinking, ‘Oh, poor Hugh.’

Grant making comments on his former co-stars. Image via ET.

But, his next comments gets us thinking why they're probably glad to have left him behind.

Host, Andy Cohen questions, "Who's the most down-to-earth of these women?"

Grant says, "Down to earth? That's pushing it."