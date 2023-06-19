There's a HRT shortage in Australia. Here's what we know.

Across Australia right now, we're experiencing some shortages and medicine discontinuations for menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), more commonly known as hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

But for anyone who uses this medication for menopause-related symptoms, they're likely already aware of the shortage and are feeling its direct impact.

Leanne, a 54-year-old woman from Perth, has been on MHT/HRT for about two years now, using low-dose patches. Recently, she received a message from her local pharmacist to say her patches were out of stock and would likely be unavailable for a long while. It left her feeling pretty frustrated.

"I had just got my health sorted and was annoyed by this news at the time," Leanne tells Mamamia.

Watch: A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause. Post continues below.

After some back-and-forth consultation with various GPs and the pharmacist, Leanne initially opted to go with the tablet form of MHT/HRT rather than the patches. Now she and her GP are working towards her going with a combined patch and tablet medication. It's working well, and she trusts her doctor who is proficient in all things women's health.

But there is an issue of cost — this new combined patch and tablet option comes at a higher price. And considering the current cost-of-living crisis, any price hike isn't welcome news.