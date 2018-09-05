You get a car, and you get a car! How to win a car for you and another family you've never met.

We asked you for your entries, and you delivered, Mamamia fam!

Yes, we now have the five finalists who filmed their road trip adventures in a Hyundai Santa Fe for a month – and now we want you to see who they are, what they did, and ultimately decide which family deserves to win a new Hyundai Santa Fe.

Not only will you be doing something nice for another deserving Aussie family, but there’s something in this for you, too. Vote for the video you like the most – and you could win a Hyundai Santa Fe yourself!

Effortlessly stylish, the Santa Fe is a spacious seven-seater with room for the entire family, and the largest and most advanced SUV in the Hyundai range. It’s the perfect road trip companion – and perfect for daily driving of your precious cargo, too.

Check out how these five family finalists explored Australia – and hit the links under each video to vote!

The Buchanans, QLD.

This adorable family of four from Queensland drove to northern NSW, where they stayed on a farm, spent their days feeding the animals and their evenings in front of a bonfire. From there, they took the car on a ferry to Stradbroke Island, and finally ended up in the beachside town of Noosa.

You can tell the Buchanans enjoyed the space and comfort of the Santa Fe, because the girls regularly napped on the longer stretches of the trip. It’s during one of their naps that their parents enjoy some quiet time – with a sneaky adult ice cream.

Shhh, don’t tell the kids…

Watch below and VOTE FOR THE BUCHANANS.

The Lohs, NSW.

The Lohs did a great job of showing off both the great outdoors and the car itself. They made the most of the electric seats and the sunroof, had a play with the touchscreen control panel, the rear USB ports for re-charging devices, seat-warmers, Head-up Display, automatic boot closing, and reversing camera – just to name some of the things this family loved.

In their video, the Lohs head to the beach for some sand-surfing in the sun. Over a month, the family of four drive to a national park, and the local park, to demonstrate the suitability of the car on either road trips or in daily life.

Watch below and VOTE FOR THE LOHS.

The Lumsden-Keys, VIC.

The Lumsden-Keys family managed to pack a lot into their road trip. They took the Santa Fe outback, driving to Goorambat in Victoria, and stopping in country towns in NSW along the way – including a visit to the Western Plains Taronga Zoo.