A must-see movie that teaches your kids about power and love.

Don’t you love it when a movie made for kids surprises you by actually being amazing? This year, the biggest, most pleasant surprise for me was how good How to Train Your Dragon 2 really was.

And I hadn’t even seen the first one.

I wasn’t in the mood to watch yet another kid’s movie on the day I took my children to see it. I was feeling a bit cranky that I hadn’t had the opportunity to see a grown up movie in what seemed like forever.

My plan was to eat my chocolate bullets from the lolly bar and secretly read an iBook.

Instead, the movie grabbed me from the beginning. Hiccup and his adorable and faithful dragon Toothless have improved their village by brokering peace with all dragons. Hiccup’s father Stoick loves his son so much but is also scared for him. He tries to walk the line between supporting his son’s efforts and protecting him.

Then it all falls apart, thanks to two of the biggest, scariest dragons I have ever seen in a movie, as well as the evil Drago. And when the story about Hiccup’s long-lost mother was explained, I was a goner.

I still ate my chocolate bullets but my iBook was forgotten and I cried twice. My daughter, who was annoyed at being dragged to a boy’s movie, was equally enthralled.

We burst out of the cinema at the end of the movie, chattering away about it. And as soon as we got home we watched the original movie.

All children’s movies try and teach lessons, however, too many of them do it in a superficial way. How To Train Your Dragon 2 just gets right in there, dealing with power, love, death, longing and every other challenge you could face living in a world where dragons fly around like birds.

And now, more good news.

Obviously, I'm not trying to win a copy for myself, but I do have a "Toothless Selfie" I'd like to share.

