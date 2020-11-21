"The p*ssy pass has expired." The day I realised my teenage son is a misogynist.

My son, 16, had some friends over on Saturday night, and they were in the living room; I was in the kitchen. The door was open. We’ve lived in this house our entire life, and he knew I could hear the conversation.

He and his friends were having a conversation and, to summarise, a friend complained he had been on a date with a girl, he paid for her food, and they went somewhere in his car, and they started to have sex, but she changed her mind halfway through.

I heard what at first I thought was a friend my son wouldn’t see anymore say, “Nah, you shouldn’t have stopped. By the time you’re in her, the p*ssy pass has expired.” And I turned to see who it was (the TV was on, and also it just never would have occurred to me this were my son), but it was him who’d said it.

He saw me standing in the doorframe, but he continued, saying (I’m going to paraphrase because I’m too disgusted to recount it all), "it’s not your fault she regrets giving it up or only wanted to go until she was finished. She went with you, that’s consent".

To my relief, at least, his friends were obviously super uncomfortable with his remarks. One said, “that’s really not how it works,” and the one who had the date said, “I mean, I was mad, and I’m still mad, but if I hadn’t stopped, that would’ve been rape, dude”. My son casually brushed it off with, “Nah, it wouldn’t have been”. The conversation died down, and his friends left within half an hour after this.