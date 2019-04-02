A debate has been bubbling for the past week about how to correctly put your bra on.

It all started with a tweet by a woman named Aki. She asked the people of the internet how they put it on, with a very clear illustration describing the ways.

hey y’all how do you put on a bra?? with the clasp in front of you and then turn it around, or putting the bra on regularly and clasping it from the back ??? I GOTTA KNOW pic.twitter.com/w0wLSZvuXe — aki ♚ @4 days (@nakaimosu) March 24, 2019

Arguments erupted globally as women fought over the “right” way to put on a bra.

While many women argued the best way was to clip at the front and twist around the waist, others said that clipping it up at the back is the only way to put a bra on.

There were others arguing that you should put it over your head like a T-shirt, or do the clasp up and “step into” a bra, which is… disturbing.

Now a bra fitter has told Mamamia that there is an actual “correct” way to put a bra on and at least 95 per cent of us are doing it wrong.

After training retail workers on how to help customers correctly put on a bra that fits correctly, she knows her stuff.