Rhian made 57 meals for $135. Here's how she did it.

Earlier this week, Rhian Allen, the affordable food and lifestyle whiz behind The Healthy Mummy, meal-prepped 57 meals for model, presenter and mum-to-be Fiona Falkiner.

The meals, which included dinners such as Spanish rice with chorizo and beef chow mein, cost Rhian $135 in total.

Yep, 57 adult-sized meals for $135 bucks.

Speaking to Mamamia, Rhian explained that meal prepping has become increasingly popular because it allows people to streamline the process of cooking and take the stress out of everyday food choices.

"Meal prep makes life so much easier," she told Mamamia. "Yes, it can be daunting to spend a couple of hours in the kitchen all at once, but in the long run it saves so much time and hassle throughout the busy week."

If a hassle-free work week sounds good to you, Rhian has a few suggestions on how to get prepping.

"I would start small. If you are making dinner each night for one or two serves - then why not make six serves then portion and freeze the rest?