PSA: Dandruff scraping videos are the new pimple popping videos.

There’s a disturbing new video sensation sweeping the internet because we live in terrifying world full of sickos.

Touted as the new pimple-popping video (you know, those videos that one friend we all have feels the need to share on a regular basis, much to your discomfort), millions of viewers are gaining immense satisfaction from watching people, um, scrape their dandruff.

Scrape. Their. Dandruff.

Just let that sink in for a minute.

Welcome to your new obsession…

Entire YouTube accounts dedicated to footage of dandruff being scraped are gaining millions of views and I watched one and now I’ll never be the same.

The video, titled “BIG DANDRUFF FLAKES ASMR,” – because cool, I didn’t want to eat dinner tonight anyway – depicts a close-up video of a woman continually scraping chunks of dandruff from her scalp with a pick, then pulling it out through her hair to the soundtrack of shudder-inducing scratching noises. Oh, and it has 2.6 million views.

You can watch it here if you so desire.

Fans of the videos say it is “extremely satisfying” to watch, and are particularly fond of incredibly close up, high-definition versions of the footage.

Scrolling down YouTube, it appears the videos are categorised by “flake size” which is honestly something I never thought I’d have to write but here we are.

Some boast “BIG FLAKES,” “HUGE FLAKES,” and even “EXTREME FLAKES” with either minimal talking, no talking, or lots of scratching and I’m done.

Look, whatever floats your boat, but it’s a no from me.