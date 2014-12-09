How to cheat your way to 'natural' beach hair.

Nope, I didn’t come straight from the beach.

Because when I head to the beach, I’m more likely to get seaweed in my hair than get sexy, tousled, Gisele Bündchen waves.

But luckily for me, there is a way to ‘fake it.’

Start off with flat, lifeless hair like mine, ensuring it’s well brushed.



Flat hair definitely makes my shnoz look bigger.

Next step, section your hair in four equal parts and secure with clips. If you don’t own these, INVEST.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by ghd. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in her own words.

Starting at the bottom half of your first section, start to plait your hair.

You want three or four plaits for each section.

Here are the first two completed plaits.

When you get to the top of the head, plait the hair backwards off the face for added volume and height.

Plaits are all done. All of a sudden I’m feeling nostalgic for a certain Bali holiday.

Here’s the back. If you don’t have the time to do as many plaits, make them a bit thicker. You will still get a nice wave in your hair.

Next, take your ghd or hair straightener over each of your plaits.

Then, seal with hairspray.

When you get to the top, scrunch your braid and apply the heat of the hair straightener. This will give extra volume.

After 10 minutes of cooling down, or even sleeping in them overnight, undo your plaits.

There you have it. Messy, tousled, voluminous, beach waves…

And see, my shnoz definitely looks smaller with a bit of volume in my hair.

Do you get the perfect summer hair?