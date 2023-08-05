Yes, there's a right way (and a wrong way) to break up with your hairdresser.

Ask anyone who has switched hairstylists before and they'll agree that breaking up with your hairdresser is legitimately the HARDEST thing to do, ever. It is! It really is.

It's awkward. Uncomfy. Feels like you're cheating.

Because the fact is, when you've built a solid relationship and loyalty to someone over a long period of time, it can be super difficult to know how to tell them when things aren't really... working.

So, what are the ground rules, here? What should you do when you want to break up with your hairstylist? And what should you absolutely not do?

To find out, we hit up celebrity hairstylist and founder of ROBE Haircare Lauren Mackellar, and asked her to tell us everything.

Here's what she said.

What's the key to a good relationship with your hairdresser?

Before we get into it, it's worth looking into what a good client/hairstylist relationship actually... looks like. Because according to Mackellar, there's one key element that makes the relationship work.

"Good communication," she said. "Especially on what is achievable on the client’s hair, which builds trust that goes both ways."

Fair.

"A really good consultation should leave the client feeling comfortable that they know what to expect and what will be achieved at their appointment."