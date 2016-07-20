finance

16 ways to fake being rich.

Real estate agents know exactly how to make your home seem more luxurious, from replacing taps to hanging art to adding a fireplace.

So what if you could apply these principles to your entire life?

It’s safe to say that most of us won’t experience how the other half live in our life time but there is a way to fake it so you seem rich, or at least a little more money-ed up than you are or a long-lost Kardashian cousin.

And you don’t need a lot of money to do it. Just smarts. So maybe you’ll have to work hard at looking like a long-lost Kardashian cousin.

1. NEVER talk about money.People who have a lot of money never talk about it or brag about it and all requests about money are met with a coy response. Image: Gossip Girl, Warner Bros.
2. Always dress up a bit.Always have something flashy about yourself, even on trackie day. Blow dry your hair, add a luxurious-looking cardie or put on an amazing necklace. Image: The Real Housewives of the OC, Bravo
3. Invest in a fabulous jacket.A jacket will forgive a thousand outfit sins and will dress up the dullest outfit, especially if it is super fancy. Image: Sex and the City, HBO
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

Lady Startup

Introducing: That’s Incredible

I Don't Know How She Does It
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Don't clean up after yourself.If you clean up after yourself you give away the fact you are used to not having servants which is a clear sign you are not rich. Image: The Real Housewives of New York City, HBO
5. Buy less but buy better.Buy less of everything but aim for better quality. That means fewer clothes, fewer earrings and fewer shoes, even less household items, however make sure what you do buy is quality and gorgeous. Image: Confessions of a Shopaholic, Walt Disney Studios
ADVERTISEMENT
6. Bling out your home.Bling isn't just for you. You can transform your home with the most amazing decorations. Just copy The Block. Image: Channel Nine
7. Refer to your dog as baby.If you have a dog refer to them as "baby", kiss them on the lips and organise play dates for them. Image: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bravo
8. Claim animal welfare concerns when discussing fur and leather.Whenever anyone mentions expensive fabrics such as fur, leather and cashmere claim animal welfare concerns and as you wipe a single tear from your face, reluctantly feel the fabric of inferior clothing. Image: Sex and the City, HBO
ADVERTISEMENT
9. Invest is amazing sunnies.Amazing sunnies are a must-have accessory for the fake-rich, particularly designer sunglasses (on sale of course). Wearing them when the sun isn't even out will make you look even richer. Image: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bravo
10. Refer to hand-me-downs as family heirlooms.Refer to any unusual platters, trays and mismatched household items and anything second-hand as "vintage" or as "family heirlooms" that have been with you (or someone) for generations. Image: Match Point, Dreamworks
ADVERTISEMENT
11. Walk with confidence.It's all about how you walk. Walk as though someone is following you carrying your luggage. Image: Fancy, Iggy Azalea, YouTube
12. Look like you have never worn an apron.If you do have to wear something like an apron, try and appear as though you've never worn one before or are extremely uncomfortable in it. The cleaner it is, the better. Image: The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Arena
13. Get good at grooming.Get good at grooming. Rich women always have amazing hair, smooth legs and plucked eyebrows. Do it yourself at home if you have to. Image: Instagram @kimkardashian
14. Learn basic etiquette.No elbows on tables, no talking with your mouth full, no wiping of your mouth during dinner (just the corners), please, thank you and all the basics about manners and etiquette need to be brushed up on and observed. Image: Gilmore Girls, Warner Bros.
ADVERTISEMENT
15. Upgrade your hobbies.Improve your hobbies to appear richer than you are. Swap bowling for tennis, jogging for horse riding, movies for museums. Image: The Sopranos, HBO
16. Join an obscure charity.Find a charity that is quite obscure and needing of your help and then actually help them so you are forgiven for all of the lying you have been doing by pretending to be rich. Karma could come and take the little money you do have. Image: The Real Housewives of of New York, Bravo
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???