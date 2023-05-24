'We tried the concealer hack for dry and over 40s skin. Here's our honest thoughts.'

If you're a gal who finds that your concealer gets cakey or doesn't quite sit right in your under eyes, this one's for you, friend.

Because there's a new hack we need to talk about, immediately.

It comes from digital creator Rachel De Oliveria, who recently shared a video demonstrating the best way to wear concealer (and actually make it last) if you have dry or mature skin.

And it's had thousands upon thousands of views.

Watch: What to do if you can't find a concealer to match your foundation. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In the caption, De Oliveria wrote: "You would have seen the foundation mixed in the loose powder technique, now this is concealer for your under eyes which is beneficial for those that don’t like powdering on top of your concealer because you are either dry, or it typically sits cakey on your skin. Give this technique a go."

Intrigued? Excited? A little bit (very) scared? SAME.

But don't worry. Leigh Campbell and I decided to put it to the test on a recent episode of You Beauty, so you don't have to.