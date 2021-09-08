How do you get your COVID-19 vaccine certificate on your phone? It's surprisingly simple.

As more and more Aussies get the jab, we're hearing further talk about greater freedoms for fully vaccinated people.

So, to help identify those who are fully vaccinated, the Federal Government has launched COVID-19 digital certificates.

These certificates will come in handy as we open up, and especially for those in NSW, when new freedoms come into effect for fully-vaccinated adults around outdoor recreation this month.

For those of us who have only had one jab, you won't be able to access your COVID-19 digital certificate just yet.

But you can still follow the steps below to access your immunisation history statement with a record of your first jab.

For those who have had their two jabs, here's your step-by-step guide to getting your COVID-19 digital certificate on your phone.

If you have Medicare.

If you have a Medicare card, you can access your COVID-19 Digital Certificate by logging into the Express Plus Medicare app or your Medicare online account through myGov.

If you have the Express Plus Medicare app, simply login and under "Services" click "Immunisation History". This will bring up your past immunisation history and allow you to access your COVID-19 Digital Certificate.

To access your Medicare online account through myGov, follow the steps below.

1. Login or set up a myGov account.

By now, there's a good chance you already have a myGov account, it's where you go for tax, Centrelink and to check on that fun rising HELP debt.

If you don't have a myGov account, you can easily create one here.

2. Link your Medicare to your myGov account.

If you've already done this, you can skip this step.