We just found out how often you're meant to wash your pyjamas. Oops.

It’s the dilemma currently dividing parenting forum mumsnet – the frequency with which you should wash your pyjamas.

“Is it unreasonable to think you should wash them every wear?” asked one user, sparking a thread of hundreds of comments.

You see, apparently pyjamas are basically underwear and so you should be washing them every day, according to mumsnet which is obviously essentially gospel.

Those who don’t? We’re filthy animals sleeping in a cocoon of our own sweat and dead skin cells.

“I wash my pjs every time I wear them . [I’m]confused I don’t wear underwear with them so would feel like I was wearing a pair of pants twice,” read one commenter.

“People sweat in bed, and many will go to bed without washing as they shower in the mornings, so that is enough reason for me to wash pjs after one night,” added another.

“I put mine and the kids’ in the wash every morning, put clean ones on every night. Always have, didn’t know people wore them again the next night. Do you put them away in the drawer then out again? asked someone else.

Those who wash them daily may be clean, but many others (probably trying to deflect attention from their stained jammies) pointed out the resulting dirty habit.

“Gawd – utterly ridiculous and wasteful to wash pjs after every wear – the world (the privileged western one) has gone mad with hygiene,” wrote one user, while another added, “Some MN-ers washing habits completely leave me shocked. Won’t someone think of the environment?”

Others were honest about their multiple-day pyjama habit.

"I don't have the time, energy or desire to launder five pairs of pjs every night. That would be...35 pairs of pjs a week!!! We don't own that many pairs!," wrote one.