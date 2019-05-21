An important investigation into exactly how much toilet paper you should be using.

The people of the internet are in a tizzy over toilet paper. Or more specifically how much of it they’re using… and if it’s too much.

One Netmums user took to the message board to ask if her households usage – nine rolls of TP between two males and one female each week – is ‘excessive’. And well, there was no general consensus.

It’s a fair concern for this woman to have. There are billions of people who use toilet paper everyday (as well as billions who don’t), which is why 86 million rolls of the stuff are produced daily. Yeah – 86 million. Daily.

Obviously individual usage depends on many factors – women will need to use more for obvious reasons (even if men are regularly sitting down to pee?) and those with conditions such as IBS probably need more as well. Plus there’s the questions of household size and the all-important difference in ply.

In the interest of the environment and our pockets, but mostly just to satisfy our weird curiosity, we conducted a very important investigation into how much toilet paper people and their households use.

Here’s what we found.

Sarah.

“I get a box of environmentally friendly tree-free toilet paper delivered every eight weeks. With one female and three males, but lots of visitors, a box of 48 rolls lasts most of that time.

“I think I always need to buy a few rolls whilst between boxes so far. Maybe a dozen rolls at most.”

Ali.

“My grandma told me to use one piece and fold it in half as a child and it was a tumultuous few years, but then my mum told me I can use however much I want to. I want to say I use approximate 5-6 sheets for a wee and maybe double for a poo.”

Kate.

“I can’t be 100 per cent sure how much but I know it’s a lot. I feel guilty for it as my husband is horrified compared with his usage. I would have to say it’s a gendered issue – women need more than men for obviously reasons. Perhaps an 8 pack every few weeks or maybe more? Hands up I feel guilty AF for this.”

Lynnaire.

“I live with two girls and two boys. I work from home and also have clients and people who always use my bathroom. I buy a 12 pack a week, but after the week we usually have 3-4 rolls left over so I’d say we use about 8 a week.”

Grace.

“I live with two boys (it used to be three) and they sh*t a lot and use a lot of toilet paper, so like 4-6 rolls a week? But we do use the long rolls.”