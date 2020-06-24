You need to approach a man in your life and ask him how many holes a female has below the waist.

There's been a lot of talk this week about revisions to Australia's education system; increasing fees for humanities degrees, the virtues of transitioning to individualised learning and so on.

So while the topic is front of mind, can we also talk about a rather unsettling learning gap exposed by a former winner of The Bachelor?

Yes? Cool.

Laura Byrne, podcast host and partner of Matty Johnson, has highlighted just how lacklustre sex/biology education is in this country by asking a basic question about female anatomy. Pretty much the most basic question.

"How many holes does a woman have down there?"

To be clear, Laura is referring to women born biologically female.

Get to you what's in your lady garden, with this handy field guide.



Video via Mamamia

(For those playing along at home the answer for most biological females is three: the urethra, the vagina and the anus. Keep reading for a handy diagram.)

The topic was initially broached on Life Uncut, a podcast she hosts with fellow Bachelor alum Brittany Hockley, when an anonymous listener shared that her male partner believed that females possess just one multi-purpose hole beneath their vulva.

Convinced the Dear Listener mustn't be alone, Byrne issued a call-out via her Instagram story.

"Guys, if you listened to today’s episode, we asked a very important question and I need to know your answers," she posed. "That is, if you have asked your boyfriends or your brothers, or any other men in your life, if they know how many holes a woman has down there?"

Then this happened...

"I just asked my partner thinking there was no way he would get it wrong," one person replied. "He said two and then said 'no way show me!'"

And this: "I asked my boyfriend, and he said, 'three plus your bumhole. One for peeing, one for sex and one for pregnancy.'"

Also this: "Four. One for urinating, one for number twos, one for period and one for uterus."



