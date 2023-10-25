'I went from a parole officer to working on OnlyFans. It has nothing to do with the money.'





A few years ago, OnlyFans creator Tessa Snow was working a high-pressure job as a parole officer, with plans to join the police force one day. But, what she didn’t foresee was a battle with her mental health that resulted in several hospitalisations and chronic illness diagnoses, which cause her daily pain.

“Throughout the last couple of years, I have struggled with my mental health and have been diagnosed with depression, anxiety, ADHD, chronic pelvic pain syndrome, endometriosis and a recent diagnosis of PMDD, a condition similar to PMS but much more severe,” Tessa tells Mamamia.

Tessa's days are mostly spent balancing her pain management with doctor appointments and as much activity as she can handle in the mornings. She sees her pelvic floor physiotherapist, psychologist, and usually two other doctors each week. She also needs to rest often, as the pain can be unbearable, especially later in the day.

Tessa's physical and mental health limit her to working a maximum of eight hours per week, as assessed by her psychiatrist and doctors. This makes it extremely hard for her to find a conventional job. And, at the end of last year, she underwent endo surgery, which was followed by a mental health relapse. As a result, she had to spend 10 weeks in the hospital, which prevented her from starting her new admin job with the police force.

