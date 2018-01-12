Married At First Sight's Erin Bateman shared a photo of her feet and we can't look away.

Well here’s a sentence we never thought we’d write.

We can’t stop looking at Erin Bateman‘s flaky feet.

The Married At First Sight contestant did the ‘Milky Foot’ treatment overnight and shared the results in all their dead-skinned glory on her Instagram story.

“Milky Update: If you don’t like feet, don’t look at the next post,” she warned on a picture of her feet in the socks.

Next came a close up shot of her peeling feet.

"I wanna vom but at the same time I secretly love it," she wrote.

Available at most pharmacies for about $30, the at-home peeling treatment promises milky-soft baby feet in a matter of days.

You simply put your feet in what looks and feels like a pair of wet socks for an hour, then over the next few days the mix of Exmilc, manaelic and amino acids and AHAs and BHAs will remove the hard skin, soften cracks and callouses, and moisturise the feet.

The results aren't for the fainthearted though. While the first few days are slow, you'll suddenly find what feels like your entire foot shedding its skin.