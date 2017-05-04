"I've just discovered AfterPay, and it's ruining my life."

Guys, AfterPay is ruining my life.

Sorry for the dramatics, but it’s true. Four days ago, I made my first AfterPay purchase. And in one click, my well-meaning financial intentions have gone down the drain.

For those who don’t know, allow me to give you a quick crash course on AfterPay. Available at most online retailers, it’s like the modern lay-by — but instead of having to wait for your purchase, returning to the counter with your $20 of pocket money once a fortnight, it’s delivered to your door straight away.

And there’s basically no catch. Just the total amount of your purchase divided into four even, fortnightly payments scheduled to come out of your bank account. No interest, no waiting. It’s a perfect example of society’s need for instant gratification — get it now, pay the price later.

I know what you’re thinking: AfterPay isn’t new. Sure, I’ll admit I’m a poor excuse for a millennial, but don’t lump me in with the baby boomers. I do know this fancy techy stuff exists.

The thing is, until four days ago, there was an irksome, ominous feeling in the pit of my stomach that prevented me from using the feature. My gut told me it was bad news, and I should’ve listened.

For starters, the whole idea just seemed too good to be true. Too… nice. I had so many questions. Is there a catch? Do I really get my shoes straight away? WHY AREN’T YOU CHARGING ME INTEREST?!