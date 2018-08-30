"My sister's birthday rule for Pass The Parcel has blown up my entire childhood."

It was an unassuming Sunday night.
My family and I were sitting around having a chat after dinner, while my sister, Anita, was helping my older sister, Daniela, wrap up a Pass The Parcel for my nephew’s birthday coming up this weekend.
Quickly, what started out as a relatively small parcel soon grew to the size of a small child made of fancy paper.
Apparently you no longer use newspaper, fancy wrapping paper is now essential. I then found myself marvelling at the gifts that were being included. They were ex-pen-sive. There was Crayola and all sorts of fancy stuff. In my childhood, if you got a Redskin or one of those fake watches with the little silver ball inside, you called it a good day.
But as a kid, I remember the game, nay, the pain, of Pass The Parcel well. You sit in a circle and pray that the party gods will stop playing The Spice Girls’ Wannabe in time for you to unwrap the parcel and HOPEFULLY there will be… something inside. Sometimes there is, sometimes there isn’t, that’s life.
How much effort do you need to put into a 1st Birthday Party? We discuss on our podcast for brand new parents. Post continues after.
Not getting a gift in Pass The Parcel is resilience building, it’s part of being a child. It’s when you learn that sometimes, you just don’t get everything you want in life and that’s okay. Because when you miss out on a gift at Samantha’s birthday, it makes the Pass The Parcel win at Ellen’s birthday the next weekend that much sweeter.
“Why is it so big?” I asked Daniela, gawking at the parcel and silently judging how ridic kid’s birthday parties have clearly become.
“Well, every kid needs to get a present,” she responded in a matter of fact tone.
Wait… what?
Top Comments
I never realised pass the parcel was a competition?
I held a party for my 6 year old recently. We had competitive games like pin the tail on the donkey, but I have always thought pass the parcel is just a way of giving some thankyou memento to each kid who attended and bought a gift for my child. I didn't put expensive things in, just unicorn rings and animal erasers, the centre was chocolate coins. Everyone enjoyed the game. The fact that everyone can 'win' some games does not mean they will need participation awards or will not cope with losing. In fact they were all cheering on the kids who had not yet opened a layer and learning that collaborative behaviour and sharing can result in mutual satisfaction. They were all learning to celebrate each other's good luck. There are many different lessons to learn in life, and plenty of opportunities to learn them.
PS- My parents also used to stop the tape for each kid
pps- having a grand prize is unnecessary
So I was at a party where the mum did this. Except she forgot one child, My child. I tell you what is much harder to deal with - one child who doesn't understand why EVERYONE else got a present but her. I explained it and she was fine in the end (she's a kid, and resilient too as we are not the pandering types), but I'm sure playing the game old school would have had a better overall result in this instance!