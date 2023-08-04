This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

Rape charges brought against a former childcare worker this week must surely lead to a renewed push for mandatory video surveillance inside all Australian childcare centres.

A childcare worker being able to allegedly rape children in his care at multiple childcare centres over a period of 15 years is a clear indication that operational processes within the sector are gravely failing children and families.

If convicted, this man will be our nation’s worst serial rapist. No less than 1623 times did he allegedly find the opportunity within the walls of a childcare centre to rape a child.

Could something as simple as Closed Circuit Television have deterred or prevented him offending?

This case is both sickening and astounding.



Video via Mamamia.

There are few institutional settings where CCTV would seem more appropriate as one where babies and young children, a particularly vulnerable group at the best of times, are cared for in the absence of their parents by relative strangers.

An environment which provides easy access to vulnerable groups and a clear power dynamic should demand the highest security both within the centre and at entrances. It also seems like a necessary tool where one party is often unable to verbalise their experience.