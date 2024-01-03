What it's like to deal with your period when you're a ballet dancer.

For something that happens to 50 per cent of the population, talking about periods still remains largely taboo.
While that time of the month can throw up problems for any woman, it can be particularly tricky when it impacts your ability to do your job or the things you love.
One group that falls into this category are ballet dancers.
For many, the problems start in puberty when they first get their period. With many classes strict on a no underwear policy, young ballet dancers face a dilemma.
Top Comments
Maybe I should try out tampons...or I think the extra slim pads will work better...any suggestionssss?
Eugh, one of the most embarrassing things to ever happen to me... was literally in the middle of the annual ballet exam, when had my second ever period. A sudden, heavy gush. Had no idea about how to use a tampon at that stage!! And it was too late anyway. No hiding that in a leotard. I still remember the horrified look on the examiner's face! So mortifying.