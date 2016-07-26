Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Horror after footage of Australian children shackled, hooded and tear gassed is made public.

“If the treatment we saw had been meted out overseas to Australian animals, there would have been national uproar. This simply cannot be allowed to pass, this happening in our own country.”

The reaction to shocking footage of children shackled, hooded and tear gassed in an Australian detention centre has been swift and uncompromising.

“It is unacceptable and needs to be changed.”

Last night’s Four Corners aired disturbing vision of boys strapped into a mechanical restraint chairs and abused.

One 17-year-old boy who was a detainee at the centre suffered multiple incidents of alleged abuse over a five-year period from October 2010. Boys held also in isolation cells at the detention centre and they were were tear-gassed in 2014.

On Q& A the actions portrayed in the vision was condemned. Rev Peter Kurti, a research fellow at think-tank the Centre for independent Studies, said the footage was “disgraceful”.

Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, Craig Laundy, said he was shocked while president of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Gillian Triggs said she was horrified.

“It’s an extremely distressing piece of footage to look at and I have visited many detention centres, sadly, I have never seen conditions of that kind and I have never seen people treated in that way.”

The footage, was part of an investigation into the mistreatment and abuse of youths at the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced there will be a Royal Commission into the in-detention abuse in the Northern Territory this morning.

2. Gerard Baden-Clay’s fate may be finally sealed today in sentence appeal.

The high court will today decide the fate of convicted murderer Gerard Baden-Clay as a “full bench” hears the Crown’s appeal to reinstate Baden-Clay’s murder conviction after the Queensland Court of Appeal’s decision to downgrade it to manslaughter last year.

Lawyers for the crown will argue that the appeal court looked at the case in a “piecemeal” fashion after wrongly concluding there was no motive for murder.

The Courier Mail reports that a second “overflow” courtroom will be made available after a high level of public interest in the case.

Baden-Clay murdered his wife Allison in 2014.

3. Father gets 15 years’ jail for the abuse of the daughter he got pregnant.

A Victorian man has been jailed for 15 years for prolonged sexual abuse of his daughter, which resulted in her becoming pregnant when she was 14, reports The Age.

The man was sentenced to a non-parole period of 12 years, for abusing his daughter from when she was seven.

She later gave birth to a boy who was her father’s biological son, and the boy, now a teen has intellectual and physical disabilities.

In sentencing the judge also criticized the girl’s mother who knew of the abuse.

“To describe it as vile and repugnant is inadequate. It was an appalling breach of trust by you of [your daughter],” the judge told the 60-year-old man.

For help: Lifeline 13 11 14. Kid’s Helpline: 1800 55 1800. DV and Sexual Abuse hotline 27/4: 1800 737 732

4. Accused balcony killer Gable Tostee boasts of sleeping with 260 women.

Gable Tostee, now calls himself Eric Thomas.

Gable Tostee, the man accused of the murder of New Zealand woman Warriena Wright after he met her on Tinder has been caught out giving “dating” advice to other men on Facebook.

Writing under the name of Eric Thomas, Tostee offered advice on a private men’s page on Facebook on how to seduce a girl on Tinder.