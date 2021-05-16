HOROSCOPES: 'It's time to exit a draining relationship.' The week ahead according to your star sign.

On Thursday, Venus and Saturn make beautiful music in your sign. Whether you’re flying solo or travelling in tandem, you’ll be feeling loved-up when these two planets harmonise. How is this so for singles? Because you’ll have tons of fun in your own fabulous company - and that’s lesson number one when it comes to mastering the art of happiness.

Mars’ alignment with tough-guy Saturn encourages you to exit a draining relationship. Up until now, you’ve been struggling with guilt. You’re so kind, Pisces, so if a complete cut-off is too extreme, consider spending less time and effort on this person. Life isn’t black and white, and neither are you. Just be mindful of protecting your own energy.

