HOROSCOPES: 'It's time to exit a draining relationship.' The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 16. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Venus sorts out a wellness issue with help from healing asteroid, Chiron. Address what hasn’t felt 100 per cent lately, especially if it's been dismissed as “all in your head”. Your mental health is equally important as your physical wellbeing, so this week, nurture yourself from the inside out, even if it means taking a day off from work. Your world won't collapse if you take a break; promise.