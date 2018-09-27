Honey Boo Boo is now age 13 and back on TV. Here's what her life looks like now.

When Honey Boo Boo was six years old, she shot to fame as a sassy pageant princess on Toddlers and Tiaras.

In fact, she captured so much attention that she was given her own TV show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which gave an extra look at her interesting family.

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson retired from pageants in 2013, but now the 13-year-old is jumping back on stage to appear in US’ series Dancing With The Stars: Junior.

The 12 celebrity kids competing in the show’s upcoming season were announced this week. The cast also includes Dance Moms’ MacKenzie Ziegler, the younger sister of dancer Maddie Ziegler, as well as Sarah Palin’s grandson Tripp Palin.

Honey Boo Boo made a name for herself as the cute kid who coined catchphrases such a ‘a dollar makes me holla’ and ‘you’d better redneckognise’.

Her mother ‘Mama June’ Shannon also became a feature of Toddlers and Tiaras as audiences were both captured and horrified to learn she would slip Boo Boo her pre-pageant ‘Go-Go’ juice.

A ‘juice’ that was really a concoction of Red Bull and Mountain Dew.

Since the end of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2014, Honey Boo Boo and Mama June have remained in the public eye thanks to social media (and June’s most recent TV show Mama June: From Not to Hot documenting her weight loss journey).

On Instagram, Honey Boo Boo is just like other 13-year-olds. She posts selfies, usually with Snapchat filters, and even has a separate ‘slime’ account to post and sell her slime creations.