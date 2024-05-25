Billionaires Honey and Barry Sherman were murdered. Years later, their family imploded.

For 30 years, billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey, had lived quietly at the house on Old Colony Road.

The pharmaceutical magnate was one of Canada's richest men, a dedicated philanthropist, and a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But in 2017, 70-year-old Honey decided it was time to move closer to the city, so she and Barry, 75, put the home on the market. They listed the home for AUD$5.5 million and built a new AUD$27.5 million mansion in the exclusive enclave of Forest Hill.

But they never made it to their new home. In December that same year, real estate agents arrived to take a couple through the property. The gardener and housekeeper had already been to the home that morning. The alarm had been turned off.

As the agents took the potential buyers to the pool, they spotted the couple slumped over, side by side, on the far deck. Leather belts had been wrapped around their necks and attached to a metal pool railing. Their arms were tied behind their backs.