'I'm a mum of 13, and I'll never apologise for home-schooling my kids.'

From these minimum six or seven hours a day, a child is allowed three breaks – let’s say one 15 minute break in the morning, another in the afternoon and an hour for lunch.

So this makes a total of an hour and a half of socialisation a day.

Now, the children will tend to stay within their age groups with whom they are accustomed to be with – not mixing with the younger children because it wouldn’t be seen as ‘cool’ to do so, and avoiding the older children who really can be quite intimidating. And so these seven and a half hours of socialisation in an unrealistic, false environment has been created and is now the foundation on which every relationship in their entire adult lives is said to depend on.

How can 11 years socialising within such conditions provide a person with the necessary skills to interact with everyone from baby to the aged? It can’t, because they won’t ever socialise with this range of ages in this environment. The only time they will do so is outside of a classroom in real life situations.

The only skills they will gain is how to deal with people their own age – whatever that age is at that particular time of their lives. The problem with a roomful of people the same age is that they are all the same age.

Bear with me and let me explain!

A roomful of children the same age will be going through the same stage of life as everyone they are surrounded by, apart from the one older person who is the one giving out the orders. All the children will be experiencing the same changes, the same confusions, the same anxieties and the same pressures as the other 25 – 30 people they spend their days with, day in and day out. Yet, who can they turn to apart from each other, if each other is and has been their main source of socialisation for years? Their own socialisation network is going through exactly the same thing they are – yet in the real world, where socialisation is not limited to a particular age group, there is access to a range of support, advice, and perspectives from those not only the same age but from those ranging from very young to very old. In other words – real socialisation.

So how do home educated children actually socialise?

Well, let’s go back and remember that truly speaking, a child attending school is only really ‘supposed’ to socialise during break times – which we have established to be approximately 7½ hours out of a 30-35 hour school week.

Now, there is no rule which states that home educators and children attending schools cannot integrate during after-school activities. With a huge range of sports clubs, dance classes, choirs or organisations such as Scouts, Brownies, Guides, Boys and Girls Brigades there should already be a ready choice of clubs and associations to choose from. Each of these provides a minimum hour or two of socialisation – within a real-life social environment made up of children of different ages – and that’s without taking into account all the extra activities that each of these clubs will undertake. Once you also take into account the concerts, the day trips, the camps and the performances that each of these produce you can easily find that enrolling with one or two of these alone will exceed the 7½ hours of socialisation per week that they would receive within a school environment.