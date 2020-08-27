We asked 25 women: What's the best thing you've bought for your home?

Our homes have well and truly become our sanctuaries over the past few months.

So it's no surprise that many of us have turned to DIY, home renovation projects and online shopping to try to make our living space a little more cosy and inviting.

Watch: Here's how to make your room look bigger. Post continues below.



To give you some home inspiration, we asked the Mamamia community to share the best thing they've bought for their home.

From scented candles to statement chairs and funky artwork, here's what we've all been loving.

"This mirror in our bedroom. It's handmade by a guy on Facebook Marketplace. It was cheaper than all the fancy stores and it's better quality. I literally marvel at it every day. It's like all my homeware dreams come true." - Lily.

