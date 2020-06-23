"My third arrived when I was in the shower." 8 women share their unexpected home birth stories.

Peita

"My second was born in the bathroom! I'd been in labour for a while but didn't want to be turned away from the hospital, so I was waiting until I couldn't manage the pain. It was a scary experience but pretty amazing!"

Simone

"I went into labour with a big kick from my baby that required me to get out of bed and go to the toilet. This is when my waters broke. At this stage, I had not had any contractions. I told my husband we needed to start the process of going to the hospital, because this was going to be a quick birth. (In the past, I had been fully dilated and at pushing stage before my waters broke.) My husband rang for the babysitter to come and woke up the two children that had decided to come to the birth with us. He rang our private midwife, but she didn’t answer.

"My husband started taking the car seat out of car to swap into my babysitter's car. In the minutes he was organising this, my contractions started and were about one-minute apart. At this stage this was not a real issue, as with my five other labours I am often fully dilated when I get to the hospital but will be in the pushing stage for up to an hour. I began strong close contractions and said to my 12-year-old daughter India, 'Go and get your dad... NOW!'

"At this stage, I knew the baby was coming at home. When Ivor (my husband) came in, I told him to ring an ambulance. But I didn’t mention that I did not think I would make it to hospital. (It’s hard to communicate all your thoughts during contractions.) He rang the hospital who told him to ring an ambulance, which he then did. When he came back I said, 'I am having the baby here.' He did not believe me.

"It was at this point he took a look, and with the head crowning, he had the realisation that we were having this baby at home. The paramedics on the phone talked him through it all. He had to clear the cord from around her neck, and she was born after a couple of pushes into her father's arms.

"My niece (our babysitter) and our daughter were jumping up and down at our bedroom door, crying and saying, 'It’s a girl, it’s a girl'. I said, 'Is it? I haven’t looked!' Apparently from the moment she was born I referred to her as she so they assumed I knew. I looked and we did have a little girl."

Janelle

"I had an unexpected car birth 15 years ago. It was the best birth of my four children because it was fairly dark and it was just my husband and I there. It was also pretty quick and very intense, and my third child, so I wasn't panicking about it. It was my husband's first child, so he was naturally pretty stressed. The ambulance arrived 10 minutes later and took me to the hospital. It was an experience I'll never forget."

Emma

"My first child was induced, so I hadn’t experienced going into labour at home. With my second child I started getting the first labour pains at bedtime on the due date, so I did what I had read in a book (Birth Skills) and went to bed to get some rest. I dozed on and off and at about 2am I woke and started timing the pains on my phone. They were stronger, but nothing crazy, and were close together.

"The light of my phone woke my husband and I told him the pains were getting worse. I called the hospital and I spoke to a midwife. She asked me a bunch of questions and then told me if my waters broke or if I had three lots of strong contractions in a 10-minute period to call back. My instinct was that I wanted to go to the hospital then, but I felt like the midwife must know better, so I stayed in bed. My husband rang my mum while I was speaking to the midwife, so she would be prepared to come and stay with our two-year-old. Not long after, my water broke and the pains got very intense.