"My third arrived when I was in the shower." 8 women share their unexpected home birth stories.

Last week, Australian fitness and health influencer Emily Skye gave birth to her second child. But it didn't exactly happen in the way she was planning.
Before she even had the chance to get from her home to the hospital, she was on the floor, giving birth to her newborn son, Izaac.
And while she hasn't got into the specifics of how the birth went just yet, it did spark some conversations between women who have also experienced unexpected home births.
Here are eight women sharing their stories.
WATCH: Questions about childbirth (asked by mums and non-mums). Post continues below.
Amy
"My third arrived when I was in the shower. Despite the 10-second freak out when I thought my intestines were falling out, it was the most amazing thing I've ever experienced. I caught my beautiful boy, then my husband called the paramedics. I then delivered the placenta in hospital and came home."
"My three-year-old and one-year-old were asleep in the next room the entire time. I dreamt about it for such a long time after. In fact, I still do occasionally. We're so proud of our little water baby. It was such an awesome thing for us to experience as a couple. My baby turns five next month, but it feels like yesterday!"