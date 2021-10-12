The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday October 13.

The numbers of Victorians in hospital with COVID-19 keeps rising, with 675 patients on Monday, of whom 144 are in ICU including 100 on ventilators.

The government will inject $255 million into creating a new hospital surge support allowance for healthcare workers treating COVID-positive patients.

The allowance would provide up to $60 per shift for the next four months, and would kick in from this week.

On top of that spending, there will also be another $2.5 million to recruit up to 1000 international healthcare workers, with 60 per cent of the recruits Australians overseas.

Since recording 1965 cases on Saturday, the state's daily numbers have trended down, with another 1466 infections on Tuesday.

Pfizer makes progress on child vaccines.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has taken the first steps to have its COVID-19 vaccine approved in Australia for children aged five to 12.

But Health Minister Greg Hunt says there is still some work to be done for Pfizer to get the "double green light".

A Pfizer spokeswoman told AAP trial results had shown a favourable safety profile and robust antibody response for two doses of its vaccine.

The data has gone to United States regulators for initial review. A formal submission for emergency use authorisation, along with submissions to other regulatory authorities, are planned in the coming weeks.

Pfizer has applied to Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration for a provisional determination, which will allow formal application for inclusion of the five to 11-year-old age group.

As well, a study covering children aged six months to five years old is expected to report back before the end of the year.

Mr Hunt said Australia had secured enough doses to vaccinate five to 12-year-olds if approval is granted.

But he noted it would need the approval of both the TGA, in terms of safety and efficacy, as well as the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation about use.

Perrottet says COVID is his "sole focus" as Auslan fallout continues.

As Dominic Perrottet embarks on his second week as NSW premier, it's "pandemic one, two and three" on his priority list for the state's future.

"That is the sole focus of the government," Mr Perrottet told AAP.

The COVID-19 pandemic was an economic challenge and there were more health challenges to come, he warned.

"We need to get through this as well as we can. We're going to lead the nation out of this pandemic here in NSW, and there's so many things to do in that space," Mr Perrottet said.