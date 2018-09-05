PARENTS REJOICE: Solo holidays have been officially sanctioned so say bye to the kids.

A couple of years ago, I went away on a holiday with just my girlfriends. But I didn’t want to.

I resisted the idea because it would mean leaving my kid behind. Pathetic, I know. But in my defence, I had been a sole parent for seven years by that time, meaning I had a slightly dysfunctional co-dependent relationship with my nine year old son. (I’m only kind of joking.)

“I don’t need a break from my wonderful life, away from my wonderful kid, thank you very much,” I thought to myself.

Forced to go by my so-called “girlfriends” in the name of sisterhood, I reluctantly went.

Turns out, it was the holiday I needed – and deserved. (But more on that later.)

Fast forward to 2018, and just as I am enjoying (a.k.a. revelling in) two ‘nights off’ when my son is at camp, a psychology professor has come out and said the words that mums who love their alone time have been waiting to hear:

It is healthy, nay essential, for you to have a holiday without your family.

You won’t believe it, but she even has a name that is similar to mine: Nava Stilton.

But don’t think I just made that name and research up myself to justify my guiltlessness.

Dr Nava Stilton appeared live last month on Fox5NY earlier this year to talk about ‘momcations’:

Video by Fox5NY

“Motherhood can be very stressful—whether it’s financial stresses, time stresses, just trying to get a whole lot done in a very short period of time,” she said.

“I think it’s really important for mothers to be rejuvenated and refreshed.”

I can just imagine every mother reading this nodding in agreement. Of course, it applies to fathers too, (but, presuming that most people reading this are mums, I’ll suggest that there’s no law saying you need to share that information).

Silton continued, adding that seeing their parents’ needs met is good for children.

“It’s very important for kids to see that balance that ideally needs to be achieved in a family situation,” she said.

Exactly.