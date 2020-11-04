WE'VE MADE IT.

It's the time of year where Netflix releases its Christmas content, including many truly terrible yet so, so great, original movies. AND WE COULD NOT NEED THIS MORE RIGHT NOW.

OOH, we're starting with Holidate and Emma Roberts is not happy about arriving at her family Christmas alone.

She sits at the children's table and her entire family scolds and/or makes fun of her for being alone.

Hahahahaha a single woman in her late 20s, so funny. So original. So progressive.

It's very confusing because Arizona from Grey's Anatomy is Emma's sister. Why are you Chicago? Don't you have babies to save in Seattle?

Oh. Kristin Chenoweth is Emma Robert's drunk aunty and she's brought a Mall Santa to family Christmas.

He's a 'holidate', she explains: "You know, someone you bring home for the holidays."

Over at... another house, is Jackson a.k.a Kmart Hemsworth meeting the parents of a woman he's... 'dating' but really, just f***ing. It's very clear he's a f***boy and goodness, this is going to be fun.

Kmart Hemsworth made a classic mistake. He believed the woman when she said they weren't doing presents.

"Oh, so you know me well enough to come in my mouth but not get me a Christmas present?" she says IN FRONT OF HER UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER WEARING PARENTS.

YUCK. Image: Netflix.