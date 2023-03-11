Hillsong's former leader is being investigated for doing 'the kind of shopping that would embarrass a Kardashian'.

Hillsong Church is being investigated by the Australian Charities and Not-for-profit Commission (ACNC) over Brian Houston's alleged lavish spending.

The former Global Senior Pastor stepped down from his position on March 24, 2022, following a damning investigation that revealed he had mistreated two women.

Now, Hillsong is facing trouble again after allegations were made against the mega-church in Parliament last week.

Watch: 60 Minutes investigates Hillsong Church. Post continues after video.



Video via Nine.

Here's everything we know.

What happened?

Last week, Independent MP Andrew Wilkie used his parliamentary privilege to accuse Hillsong of tax evasion, fraud and money laundering. As a result, the mega-church is now being investigated.

Houston is at the centre of the allegations.

Wilkie claims the preacher used church money to take expensive family holidays, make lavish purchases and to fly in private jets.

"Hillsong followers believe the money they put in the poor box goes to the poor," Wilkie said. "These documents show how that money is actually used to do the kind of shopping that would embarrass a Kardashian."

Documents allegedly say senior church figures received expensive watches, including Phil Dooley (who is the current global pastor) and former pastors Joel and Julia A'Bell.

Wilkie claims the documents came from a whistleblower.

What has Hillsong said?

ACNC Commissioner Sue Woodward has denied claims that a whistleblower disclosed information to authorities about Hillsong.