Hillary Clinton has waited a long, long time for this moment.

After losing the Democratic primary to Barack Obama eight years ago, she has slugged her way through a second divided, hard-fought primary season to here.

“I’ve been your First Lady. Served eight years as a Senator from the great State of New York. I ran for President and lost. Then I represented all of you as Secretary of State,” she said.

the face of a woman who has waited a really fucking long time for this and is taking it all in #DemsInPhilly pic.twitter.com/3TmF7S6ex2 — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) July 29, 2016

“But my job titles only tell you what I’ve done. They don’t tell you why,” Clinton continued.

“The truth is, through all these years of public service, the “service” part has always come easier to me than the “public” part.

“I get it that some people just don’t know what to make of me.

“So let me tell you.”

In a wide-ranging speech that covered domestic and foreign policy, the history of the United States and some very personal ground, Clinton nailed her credentials to the board.

The moment Hillary accepted the nomination here in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/mdTPPALphu — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 29, 2016

And she didn’t pass up the opportunity to celebrate the historic moment.

“Tonight, we’ve reached a milestone in our nation’s march toward a more perfect union: The first time that a major party has nominated a woman for President.

“Standing here as my mother’s daughter, and my daughter’s mother, I’m so happy this day has come.

“Happy for grandmothers and little girls and everyone in between.

“Happy for boys and men, too – because when any barrier falls in America, for anyone, it clears the way for everyone. When there are no ceilings, the sky’s the limit.

"When there are no ceilings, the sky is the limit." HRC pic.twitter.com/T47xSqTHKR — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 29, 2016

“So let’s keep going, until every one of the 161 million women and girls across America has the opportunity she deserves.

“Because even more important than the history we make tonight, is the history we will write together in the years ahead.”

Clinton also did her very best to obliterate Donald Trump.

From more subtle digs about his position on climate change:

Hillary: "I believe in science." *literally giggles* — Danielle Paquette (@DPAQreport) July 29, 2016

To the more blatant:

“You didn’t hear any of this from Donald Trump at his convention. He spoke for 70-odd minutes – and I do mean odd. And he offered zero solutions,” she said.